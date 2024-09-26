Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 23,938 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 252.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

