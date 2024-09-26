Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,780 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after buying an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after purchasing an additional 699,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.