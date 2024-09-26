Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $110.82 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

