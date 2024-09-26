Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,217 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

