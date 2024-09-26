Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 17,316 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,316 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $64.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

