JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,451 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,869,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BBIN opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

