Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 66,903 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

