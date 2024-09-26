Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,885,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

