Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,017 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLYVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

