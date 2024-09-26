Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 774,848 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Citizens Financial Group worth $56,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

