Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,924,810 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of NiSource worth $57,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

