LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.37% of LivaNova worth $70,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after buying an additional 607,598 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LivaNova by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

