787,313 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 787,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.