Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $54.06 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,813 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of Blueprint Medicines worth $54,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,913 shares of company stock worth $5,352,249 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

