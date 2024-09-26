Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 0.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 1,329,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,416,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,424 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

