Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.51

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 431504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.