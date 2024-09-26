Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.51

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 431504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

