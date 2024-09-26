Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.89

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.89 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 3119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $932.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

