Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,480,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,936,397 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WB

Weibo Stock Up 9.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,230 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 564,068 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Weibo by 64.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.