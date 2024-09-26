New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 8.2% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 2,730,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,662,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

