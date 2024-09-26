EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 5.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 53,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 110,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVEX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

Get EVE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.