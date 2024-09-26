Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Down 4.1%

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.38. 475,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,779,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Plains GP by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Plains GP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,979,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

