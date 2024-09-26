Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.44. 874,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 199,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
