E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 745,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,287. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

About E-Home Household Service

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.