Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 57.5%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

