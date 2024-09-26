Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 57.5%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99.
About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.