Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 689,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 6.0 %

Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 263,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 784.35% and a negative return on equity of 834.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

