BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Short Interest Update

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DVAL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

