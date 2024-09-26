EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in September

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EDRY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.78. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.75). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.76% of EuroDry worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

