WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
DXJS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The company has a market cap of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
