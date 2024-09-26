WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

DXJS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The company has a market cap of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

