Short Interest in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Drops By 73.3%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

DTCR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 68,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,105. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

