ViciCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $173,295.75 (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $200.62 million and approximately $173,295.75 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for about $20.15 or 0.00030892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,213 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

