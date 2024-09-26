Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $9.58 Million in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,577,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GameStop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GME opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 277.16 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

