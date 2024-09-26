8,886 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,424.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,300.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,433.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

