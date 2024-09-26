Marshall Wace LLP Sells 290,522 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Avient were worth $51,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

