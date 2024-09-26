Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $46,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 424,476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,446 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

