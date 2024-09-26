Marshall Wace LLP Sells 3,434,276 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434,276 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.03% of Hims & Hers Health worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,354.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,354.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,277 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.50 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

