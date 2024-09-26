Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,947 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 754,017 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,676,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.