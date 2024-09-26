Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $73.04 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683,408 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Blue Owl Capital worth $73,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,901.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 730,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 715,648 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 1,730,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 180.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.