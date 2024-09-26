Marshall Wace LLP Has $33.99 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2,850.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880,542 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in PG&E by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 14.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCG opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

