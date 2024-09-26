Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $816,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,131.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,914.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,700.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,157.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.