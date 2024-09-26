Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Archrock worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Down 0.5 %

AROC opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archrock

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.