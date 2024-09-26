Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 327,819 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,819 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Janus Henderson Group worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $7,190,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,793,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

