Marshall Wace LLP Has $43.62 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Logitech International worth $43,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 86.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 255,828 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

