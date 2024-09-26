CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,087 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of CAVA Group worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 91,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 96,637 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,872,086 over the last quarter.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 3.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

