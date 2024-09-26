Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Rises By 66.6%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Entero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Entero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Entero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Get Entero Therapeutics alerts:

About Entero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

Receive News & Ratings for Entero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.