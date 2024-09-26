Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.