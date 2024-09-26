ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 142,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ECX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,139. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $652.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.32.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ECARX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

