Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Datasea Price Performance

Shares of DTSS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,880,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,563. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Get Datasea alerts:

Institutional Trading of Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.