Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.