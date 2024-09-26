The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

