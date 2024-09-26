Xponance Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,466,000 after purchasing an additional 259,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

STT opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $89.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

